Dance+ 5 Written Update: Rupesh Stuns The Audience With His Performance

Dance Plus 5 is one of the most popular reality shows of the country. In the recent episode of the dance reality show, the audience got to see everything, from the history of the country to the future, as the show featured some international faces and the contestants took the viewers back to the roots when they performed a historical freedom fighter special act. Read on to know more about what happened in the recent episode of Dance Plus 5.

What happened on the stage of Dance Plus 5

The audience and the judges of Dance Plus 5 gave a standing ovation to one of the contestants of the show, Rupesh, after his performance left his mother in tears. Remo was seen praising the flips he performed and congratulated Dharmesh Sir. For the performance, Rupesh received 10 on 10 from Suresh and Punit, while Remo gave him 20 points.

READ | Britney Spears' Yoga Video Breaks The Internet; Gives Major Fitness Goals



Another contestant by the name of Bheem turned into Bhagat Singh, as he was earlier challenged by Dharmesh Sir to recreate a period of Indian freedom struggle through his dance. His performance took the fans back to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and to Bhagat Singh’s death at the hands of the British Raj. For his performance, Bheem garnered a total of 37 points.

READ | Golden Globes 2020: List Of Winners In The Various Categories

World Dance champions and Emmy-nominated dance troupe Kings United took their turn:

Remo was seen congratulating the team after a huge round of applause, for making India proud, at the international level. The dance sensation went on to receive a perfect score of 20 from Remo. Their captain Suresh was seen very happy and was a bit emotional.

READ | 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' And Other Highly Anticipated Horror Films Of 2020

Remo had a special challenge for the present teams, and the four teams danced to the beats of music with the sole intention of winning the challenge in a square off against each other in a bid to be the best analogy to the World Dance medallists. After the four teams danced to their heart’s content, Remo decided to go with Punit’s Janam, as the ones who are closest to the Kings United. They received a score of a perfect 40.

READ | Golden Globe 2020 Awkward Moments: From Ricky's Mean Jokes To Elton's Trip At The Stage



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.