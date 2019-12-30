Dance+ 5 Update: Remo D'souza Announces The Winner Of The International Squad Challenge

Recently, the cast of Street Dancers 3D appeared in the reality show Dance Plus 5. Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi also danced with some of the contestants on the reality show. The show had an 'International Squad Challenge' round for which each judge sends a contestant to perform on stage. For this round, Remo D'Souza sends his international squad, Phillip Chbeeb and his partner Mackenzie to perform. Dharmesh sends Dynamic Dance Crew, Punit sends Sanchita and Subroto, Karishma sends Jehangir Alam while Suresh sends Monark. After all the performances from the first round, the final points scored by Karishma, Punit, Suresh and Dharmesh were 68, 76, 77 and 77 respectively.

Later on, Prabhudheva graces the stage and dances on his upcoming film's song Muqabla. The next round begins with Jehangir Alam to perform first whereas Remo D'Souza announces the winner of the team; Suresh wins the final showdown. Karishma leads with 108 and the rest get 95 points. After the conclusion, Monark joins the top ten contestants. Take a look at the performances.

