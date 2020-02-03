Dance+ 5 Written Update Of February 1 And 2, 2020; Monark's Performance Wins Hearts

Dance Plus 5 is one of the most popular reality shows of the country. In the recent episode of the dance reality show, the audience got to see many emotional and heart whelming performances. Read on to know more about what happened in the recent episode of Dance Plus 5.

Dance Plus 5 recap of the episode of February 1, 2020

The winners from previous seasons were present there to support the contestants of the current season. They also gave special performances on the show. One of the best performance of the day was Rupesh Bane’s blindfold performance. After his performance, Remo in his unique styled said that the performance was ‘undekha, unsuna, unbelievable’. Rupesh had not performed in the earlier week and he got a chance to make up for it once again through his performance. Performing on ‘Tu na jaane aas paas hai khuda’, his performance was truly spectacular.

Later, Subrat and Sanchita classy devotional act also won the hearts. The duo performed on ‘Deva Shree Ganesha’. Remo felt that their performance was like a blockbuster film with proper start, content and end. Their moves were swift and eye-pleasing. After the performance, Subrat and Sanchita gifted Remo a Ganpati idol.

Dance Plus 5 recap of the episode of February 2, 2020

The episode had many outstanding acts and was also very emotional. One of the most memorable was Deepika and Rupesh’s entertaining act. The duo performed on Ek Chatur Nar and it was a tribute to Charlie Chaplin. Remo loved their performance and the duo was appreciated by all.

Later, Monark Trivedi made everyone weep with his performance. He represented his own life’s journey through his performance to the audience. He also showed how people used to bully him. After the performance, he said he used to dance to shut the mouth of those people who used to bully him for his performance. Remo praised him and said that he was an inspiration for all.

Later, came the Ace vs Sanchita and Subroto’s epic battle. Both the groups performed there best and were exceptional. They performed with some mind-blowing steps. Their acts were so good that Remo decides to watch it again to make his decision. But in the end, Ace group was eventually declared as the winner.

