Tarun Nihalani and Shivani Patel have announced that they are all set to get married. The Dance Plus 3 finalists have been dating for quite a while and have finally decided to get married. The pair is scheduled to marry each other on December 8 in Ahmedabad.

Also Read | Dance Plus 5 Written Update: Here Are The Best Weekend Performances

Dance Plus 3 finalists Tarun Nihalani and Shivani Patel tie the knot in a grand ceremony

Also Read | Dance Plus 5 Best Performances Of The Weekend: Deepika And Rupesh Earn A Standing Ovation

The couple had gotten into a relationship just days after they auditioned for season 3 of Dance Plus. During the whole time, the couple had denied being in a relationship, until finally accepting that the rumours were indeed true. The couple were known for their amazing lifts and flips. Shivani announced the news of their wedding by posting a countdown of their pre-wedding shoot on social media.

Also Read | Dance Plus 5 Contestant From Indian Army Impresses Judges With This Talent

The couple called each other the answer to their prayers and their fulfilled wish. The couple were previously spotted on one of the Dance Plus episodes. The couple recently got married at a lavish traditional Indian ceremony in Ahmedabad.

Also Read | Dance Plus 5: Suraj And Priyanka All Set To Give An Electrifying Performance

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.