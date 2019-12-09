Dance Plus 5 Best Performances Of The Weekend: Deepika And Rupesh Earn A Standing Ovation

One of the most popular reality shows Dance Plus 5 has kickstarted to entertain and introduce new talents to the world of dance. The weekend episodes of December 7 and 8, 2019 were entertaining as the guests and contestants added the fun in the competition. Whereas Remo, Geeta, and Terrance celebrated 10 years of their friendship, Kartik Aaryan made an appearance in the show with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Here are the top performers from the weekend episodes:

Deepika and Rupesh

The duo from team Karishma earned 40 plus for their performance. Deepika and Rupesh performed on the song Tadap Tadap. Remo praised and appreciated them for a brilliant performance. Meanwhile, they also got a standing ovation from the guest judges Geeta and Terrance.

Janam

Janam from team Punit performed on Sun re Sakhi and bagged 40 points from the judges. They also won the international squad challenge. Rupesh Bane from team Dharmesh, B Fab from Team Karishma, and The Ace from team Suresh were also performed for the challenge. Rupesh Bane and B Fab earned 19 plus each whereas The Ace got 18 plus.

Bhim Bahadur

Team Punit sent contestant Vhim Bahadur with season 4's team Gang 13 for the Ek Aur Ek Gyaraah challenge. His performance on the song Pehli Baar Hai Ji earned him 35 plus. Guest judge Geeta praised him for his excellent dancing skills.

Dynamic Dance Group

The group from team Dharmesh performed an act on the song Hum Hai Iss Pal Yahan. Suresh was praised by everyone for his concept. Dynamic Dance Group earned a total of 34 points.

Sameep

The challenge Hawai Jhama was pitted between Sameep and Jehangir. Sameep used a ballon as his prop for the challenge and danced on the song Binte Dil. His dark-themed performance earned love from the Pati Patni Aur Woh team with a total of 34 points.

