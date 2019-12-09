The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Dance Plus 5 December 7 Episode: Geeta, Remo, And Terence's Fans Get Hit With Nostalgia

Television News

Dance Plus 5: The latest episode of the dance reality show gave a nostalgic moment to fans when the trio Remo, Geeta and Terence reunited. Read on to know more.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dance plus 5

The dance reality show Dance Plus 5 on Star Plus kickstarted from November 9, 2019. The contestants were divided into 4 teams among the four judges Dharmesh, Punit, Suresh, and Karishma. The episode telecasted on December 7, 2019 took fans into nostalgia when the iconic judges' trio Remo D'Souza, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis were seen together in the judges panel.  The trio also celebrated ten-years of their friendship. It all started when Zee TV introduced the DID aka Dance India Dance in 2009. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Geetakapur (@geeta_kapurofficial) on

READ | Dance Plus 5 Written Update: Here Are The B

The trio entered while riding a scooter with a sidecar. They lip-synched the song Ek Dusere Se Karte Hai Pyar Hai Hum. After their performance, a few photographs of them together were highlighted. Another moment from the episode was a throwback, when Geeta, Remo, and Terence performed a showdown with Karishma, Punit, Suresh and Dharmesh on the stage on several dancing numbers. Terence and Raghav also gave a mesmerising performance in slow motion.

 READ | Dance Plus 5 Best Performances Of The Weekend: Deepika And Rupesh Earn A Standing Ovation

After the act of Dynamic Dance Crew, Remo and Terence gave special treatment to Geeta by swinging her on stage. Before wrapping the episode with Sooraj and Priyanka, contestant Bhim sang Yaaro Dosti. The trio, on the panel, seemed to get emotional with the lyrics of the song and appreciated Bhim.

READ | Dance Plus 5: Suraj And Priyanka All Set To Give An Electrifying Performance

READ | Dance Plus 5 Written Update: Anil Kapoor-Jackie Shroff's Friendship Steals The Show

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG