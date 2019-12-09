Dance Plus 5 December 7 Episode: Geeta, Remo, And Terence's Fans Get Hit With Nostalgia

The dance reality show Dance Plus 5 on Star Plus kickstarted from November 9, 2019. The contestants were divided into 4 teams among the four judges Dharmesh, Punit, Suresh, and Karishma. The episode telecasted on December 7, 2019 took fans into nostalgia when the iconic judges' trio Remo D'Souza, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis were seen together in the judges panel. The trio also celebrated ten-years of their friendship. It all started when Zee TV introduced the DID aka Dance India Dance in 2009.

READ | Dance Plus 5 Written Update: Here Are The B

The trio entered while riding a scooter with a sidecar. They lip-synched the song Ek Dusere Se Karte Hai Pyar Hai Hum. After their performance, a few photographs of them together were highlighted. Another moment from the episode was a throwback, when Geeta, Remo, and Terence performed a showdown with Karishma, Punit, Suresh and Dharmesh on the stage on several dancing numbers. Terence and Raghav also gave a mesmerising performance in slow motion.

10 years to a friendship that this trio renews every year on Dance+5! #SquadGoals

Tag your friends who you share such a friendship with.#DancePlus5, This Sat-Sun at 8pm on StarPlus and Hotstar: https://t.co/thxu4YM8dN @remodsouza @TheRaghav_Juyal @geetakapur @terencehere pic.twitter.com/lwNgbv5Vny — StarPlus (@StarPlus) December 5, 2019

READ | Dance Plus 5 Best Performances Of The Weekend: Deepika And Rupesh Earn A Standing Ovation

After the act of Dynamic Dance Crew, Remo and Terence gave special treatment to Geeta by swinging her on stage. Before wrapping the episode with Sooraj and Priyanka, contestant Bhim sang Yaaro Dosti. The trio, on the panel, seemed to get emotional with the lyrics of the song and appreciated Bhim.

READ | Dance Plus 5: Suraj And Priyanka All Set To Give An Electrifying Performance

READ | Dance Plus 5 Written Update: Anil Kapoor-Jackie Shroff's Friendship Steals The Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.