'Dancing With The Stars' Season 29 Finale To Air Soon; 4 Contestants To Compete For Title

Dancing With The Stars season 29 finale is coming up soon and with only six remaining contestants, the competition is heating up. In the latest episode of DWTS, fans saw the elimination of two more contestants with only four remaining. So who are the final four couples that will dance to win the Dancing With The Stars season 29 trophy? Read ahead to know more:

Dancing With the Stars Results tonight

On the latest episode, every couple performs on two dance numbers. One is a redemption dance and the next is a brand new style. After the contestants complete their performances, the judges then reveal who stays and who leaves depending on their scores.

First, fans saw Justina Machado and Sasha Farber take their turn. They danced to the song El Tango de Roxanne and performed Tango. The judges were very impressed. Next went Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson who scored a perfect 30. Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson have been scoring quite well from the start.

Nelly on Dancing With The Stars

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev followed Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson. They danced to Hanuman and also scored a perfect 30. The round two then began and Nelly stole the show. His performance was rated to be the best in the second round. Here are the contestants' scores:

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev - 30/30 & 30/30

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten - 27/30 & 30/30

Nelly and Daniella Karagach - 26/30 & 30/30

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber - 28/30 & 30/30

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson - 30/30 & 30/30

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart - 27/30 & 30/30

Who got kicked off Dancing With The Stars?

Thus it is quite clear which couples went to the final. Couples Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson, Nelly and Daniella Karagach and Justina Machado and Sasha Farber headed to the final. While Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten, and Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart were asked to go home. DWTS finale will air soon.

