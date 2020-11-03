Rita Moreno All Praise For Co-star Justina Machado's Act In 'Dancing With The Stars'

Dancing With The Stars Season 29 is in full swing, and fans can't contain their excitement. Some of the power-packed performances featured in the November 2 episode of the ABC Reality Show. And now, with the latest episode, the pressure on the contestants is increasing as the show is inching close to its final. One Day At A Time fame Justina Machado went on to give a stunning performance that left everyone stunned including her co-star Rita Moreno.

During her Dancing With The Stars performance, Justina Machado went on to show off her moves as she grooved on a samba track that left everyone stunned. As reported by Goldderby.com, Justina went on to talk about her performance in the dance reality show. Machado said that she always loved the samba. She also revealed that she loved Latin dancing and Latin music. She added that her liking for Latin music goes all the way back to when she was 10-years-old when she first saw the film, West Side Story.

Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for film West Side Story and would go on to play Machado’s mom on One Day at a Time, went all out to praise the Justina for her achievements. According to Goldderby.com, Rita Moreno went on to praise Justina by telling her to keep doing what she is doing. She also added that ‘she is beautiful, she is brave, and is a complete dancer’. She received straight 9s from the judges and managed to get 27 out of 30. This points tied her for the top of the leaderboard with Johnny Weir and Nev Schulman. Watch Justina Machado's samba dance video below.

This is not the first time Rita Moreno has gone on to praise her co-star Justina Machado. Earlier in September, the actor took to Twitter to wish her luck for her performance and then lauded her performance calling it ‘hot’. The tweet also went on to receive several likes, comments and retweets. Take a look.

Break a leg tonight @JustinaMachado!! — Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) September 15, 2020

DWTS 2020 cast

Fans will see the following pairs locking horns with each other through their performances: Justina Machado and Sasha Farber, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson, Nelly and Daniella Karagach, Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko, Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten, AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke, Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong, Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart. The episode airs from 8 to 10 p.m. ET.

About ODAAT

One Day At A Time is a well-known sitcom based on Norman Lear's sitcom of the same title aired from 1975 to 1984. The story focuses on a single mother who is a survivor of PTSD. The show is known for dealing with a range of subjects, including mental illness, immigration, misogyny, homophobia, gender identity and racism.

