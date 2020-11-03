‘Dancing With The Stars: Nelly Remembers Sibling, Jacqueline, Who Died Of Leukemia

On Monday, November 2 episode of Dancing With the Stars, celebrity contestant Nelly took the time to remember his sister, Jacqueline Donahue, who died of leukaemia. It was also the R&B singer’s birthday. Before their performance of the Rumba to the song, Nobody Knows by The Tony Rich Project. Nelly mentioned that that song was one of his sister’s favourites. He dedicated the dance, on his birthday, to his late sister. Jacqueline died in 2005 when she was 31 years old.

Also read: 'Dancing With The Stars' Latest Episode: Who Is Left On 'Dancing With The Stars 2020'?

Judge Derek Hough told Nelly that something he loved about that show sometimes was that there were moments that transcend everything else. Bruno Tonioli said that he adored the performance and said it was heart touching. Carrie Ann Inaba said that Nelly was not quite up to her standards yet, adding that he needed to work on the variety. Inaba told him that what she loved was that he danced from his heart and they could all feel it that night. Overall, Nelly and Daniella received 21 out of 30 points for their performance.

Also read: Dancing With The Stars: Who Went Home On The Show Last Night?

The Emotional Tribute to Nelly's sister

When the performance was over, many fans took to Twitter to express their support for Nelly. They showered the post with lovely comments. They left comments saying that the dance had left them in tears. They called each other asking to vote for him.

Donahue had two Children. Nelly is an uncle to Donahue’s two kids. According to an obituary review, she died at a St. Louis hospital. She was recognized with most cancers in 2001, and most cancers were in remission for practically two years, however she suffered a relapse.

Also read: What Happened To Cheryl Burke During Her 'Dancing With The Stars' Rehearsal With AJ McLean

A bone marrow match was by no means discovered, as per the obituary review. Nelly also organized a marketing campaign known as the 'Jesus 4 Jackie' to attempt to discover a match, and practically 1800 individuals signed up. However, none of them has been a match, according to Amomama. After his sister's death, Nelly mentioned that he was indignant. He said that he used to be enraged. On an episode of VH1’s Behind the Music, Nelly revealed that he was in a position to converse together with his sister earlier than she died. The show Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Also read: 'Dancing With The Stars' Chrishell Stause Dedicates A Performance To Her Late Parents

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.