Daniel Levy Might Turn 'Schitt’s Creek' Series Into A Movie Soon?

Schitt’s Creek which is originally a television series might have a motion film format if things go as per Daniel Levy’s plans. The programme creator Daniel Levy hinted at a possible film reunion of the cast after the show ended in April 2020. After six seasons of the successful show, fans can watch the cast revisit the story highlights through the film.

Daniel Levy to make Schitt’s Creek Movie?

The revelation was made during Emmy Awards 2020 when Daniel Levy was being interviewed about the win. The creator said that there is potential for a Schitt’s Creek movie soon. During his interview, he mentioned that ‘the best way’ to end the show is this.

According to Variety, the film will only become a reality with additions of good ideas. Levy wants to bid adieu to the film only through the best possible storyline. He also added that he would be amazed to work with the people again. The process is still under the brainstorming stage and yet to come on paper as per his interview with Variety.

The cast of Schitt’s Creek gathered to answer some questions regarding the show, from Canada for the socially distanced Emmys 2020. The group was ecstatic over the win of Best Comedy. All dressed up but wearing their black masks, the group cleared many doubts during the backstage interview.

Eugene Levy, who is also the co-creator of the show, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy amid others graced the occasion of their win with smiles and giggles. Catherine O’Hara, who essayed the role of Moira in the pop show was asked about her ‘choice of wig’ for the night. She said that she preferred to be serious for the event and went with her original hair. The question invited a few giggles from her fellow cast members.

At the Emmys 2020, Schitt’s Creek made a complete sweep in major categories. The major wins were by Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy as per reports in Variety. Daniel levy was credited with Best Writer and Best Director combo, he was co-awarded the latter category with Andrew Cividino. This year, Schitt’s Creek made into the history books with all major categories in bagged in their name.

