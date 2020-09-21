Emmy Awards 2020: Zendaya Bags 'Outstanding Actress Drama Series' Award For 'Euphoria'

Actor and singer Zendaya was awarded Emmy 2020 for 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series' for her portrayal in Euphoria. The 24-year-old plays Rue Bennett in the HBO's drama series. Created by Sam Levinson, the television teen drama series is loosely based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name. Euphoria follows the plot of high school students through their experiences of drugs, friendships, love, and trauma. Read ahead for more details.

Zendaya wins 'Lead Actress in a Drama Series'

Apart from Zendaya, the Emmy Awards 2020's nominations in the category of 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series'. included Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show, Olivia Colman in The Crown, Jodie Cormer for her role in Killing Eve, Laura Linney from Ozark, and Sandra Oh for Killing Eve. Due to the coronavirus pandemic situation, Emmy Awards 2020 was held virtually from the actors' homes across the United States, with a part of the audience also being present at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Emmys 2020 was hosted by American television host Jimmy Kimmel. The award show was introduced by the 72nd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and it was held from September 14-19. The nominations for the awards were announced on July 28. As per Emmy Awards 2020 nominations list, HBO's mini-series Watchmen received 26 nominations to its name, followed by HBO's Succession and Netflix's Ozark. These series were nominated for 18 Emmy awards. On the comic front, Amazon Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel led the nominations with 20.

Emmy 2020 full winners list

Outstanding Drama Series: Succession

Outstanding Comedy Series: Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Variety Talk Show: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Limited Series: Watchmen

Outstanding Television Movie: Bad Education

Outstanding Actor - Comedy: Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Actor - Drama: Jeremy Strong, (Succession)

Outstanding Actor - Limited Series or Movie: Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Outstanding Actress - Comedy: Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Actress - Drama: Zendaya, (Euphoria)

Outstanding Actress - Limited Series or Movie: Regina King (Watchmen)

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Comedy: Daniel Levy, (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Drama: Billy Crudup, (The Morning Show)

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Limited Series or Movie: Yahya Abdul-Mateen 2 (Watchmen)

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Comedy: Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Drama: Julia Garner, (Ozark)

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Limited Series or Movie: Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America

Outstanding Director - Comedy: Daniel Levy, (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Director - Drama: Andrij Parekh, (Succession)

Outstanding Director - Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: Maria Schrader (Unorthodox)

Outstanding Writing - Comedy: Daniel Levy, (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Writing - Drama: Jesse Armstrong, (Succession)

Outstanding Writing - Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special: Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson (Watchmen)

Outstanding Competition Program: RuPaul's Drag Race

Governors Award: Tyler Perry and The Perry Foundation

