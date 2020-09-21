Emmy Awards 2020: Daniel Levy Hits A Hat Trick As 'Schitt's Creek' Wins 7 Titles

Schitt's Creek was an absolute stunner at the Emmy Awards 2020 as it swept multiple awards in the 'comedy series' category. Daniel Levy hit a hattrick by bagging awards for acting, writing, and directing the sitcom show. The team won close to seven awards at the prestigious ceremony on Sunday evening, leaving the fans celebrating its success.

Schitt's Creek takes home 7 Emmys

Schitt's Creek took home seven Emmys on Sunday evening, leaving fans pleasantly surprised. Daniel Levy won three awards in the categories - ‘Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series’, ‘Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series’, and ‘Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series’. The Canadian sitcom show also won the 'Outstanding Comedy Series' title along with multiple other categories.

Speaking about the major sweep to Variety, Daniel Levy said that the wins felt very strange, in a nutshell. He was of the stance that it was an unbelievable way to end their series, Schitt's Creek. He stated that the team was thrilled and they could not have wished for a better conclusion than this.

Daniel Levy also threw some light on the possibility of Schitt's Creek being made into a film. He did not completely ridicule the chances of a film and said that if such an idea pops up in his head, it has to be exceptional in every way. He believed this is a great way to say goodbye to the audience. He also added that he has his fingers crossed as he has been hoping for a good idea to pop up in his mind at some point in the future.

Fans of Schitt's Creek have been quite elated about the results of Emmy Awards 2020. They have been calling the series well-deserving in every sense. Have a look at a few reactions on the ‘Schitt's Creek’ sweep here.

#SchittsCreek FINALLY getting the recognition it deserves ! — Yvette Angeles (@Yvette_I_am) September 21, 2020

I cried when everyone won. #SchittsCreek — Joe Johnston (@Athynsgeux) September 21, 2020

#HolySchitt yay so happy .... I loved #SchittsCreek I’m watching it all over again starting tomorrow!! 😉 — Carla Rider (@CarlaRider1) September 21, 2020

Schitt's Creek is a web series on Netflix, which has six seasons so far. The show has been created by Daniel and Eugene Levy, who also plays a pivotal role in the show. The plot of this series revolves around the life of the Rose family who had to move to a small town called Schitt's Creek after they go bankrupt.

Image Courtesy: Schitt's Creek Instagram

