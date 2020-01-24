Dark Comedy Shows And Films You Can Add To Netflix Queue Right Away

The OTT platforms have become a rage as they offer numerous TV shows, web-series, and films from across the globe for audiences. Subscribers can explore TV shows and web-series from around the globe across different genres with just one click.

Dark-comedy, being one of the genres, has also attracted viewers over the years. Here is a list of a few dark-comedies you can find on Netflix, which will send chills down your spine and make you laugh at the same time. Check out the list below.

Trainspotting (Film)

Trainspotting, directed by Danny Boyle, is a 1996's release. The star cast of the film includes Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, and Jonny Lee Miller in the lead.

The film follows the misadventures of a group of dysfunctional characters who are immersed in an underworld of addiction, crime, and violence. Reportedly, the critics considered it as one of the masterpieces.

Cheap Thrills (Film)

Cheap Thrills, directed by E.L. Katz, is a 2013's release. Actors Pat Healy, Sara Paxton, Ethan Embry, and David Koechner are seen in the lead characters. The basic plot of the film is that a rich couple keeps paying a couple of sad sacks a good amount of money to perform demented stunts. The film might film disturbing, but people who love watching dark-comedies will enjoy it.

Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil (Film)

Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil, directed by Eli Craig, was released on December 9, 2010. The Indie-comedy quickly became a cult classic. In a series of events that escalate in violence, Tucker played by Alan Tudyk and Dale played by Tyler Labine try to do the right thing while managing to stay alive in the process.

The End of The F***ing World (Show)

The End of The F***ing World stars Jessica Barden and Alex Lawther in the lead characters. Currently, two seasons are streaming on Netflix and each season has eight episodes. The first season focuses on James, who is 17 and is sure he is a psychopath.

On the other hand, Alyssa, also 17, is the cool and moody new girl at school. The pair make a connection and she coaxes him to embark on a road trip in search of her real father. Whereas the second season unfolds that Alyssa claws her way back to a normal life, but she discovers her past isn't done with her yet.

Dead To Me

Dead To Me is a ten-episode series that started streaming on Netflix from May 2019. Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini play the lead in the show. The series has an 8.1 rating on IMDb.

Each episode of the series makes it engaging and interesting. A subscriber can binge-watch the whole season within five to six hours.

(*Cover Image Courtesy: Netflix YouTube Channel*)

