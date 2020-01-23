Netflix February 2020 Releases Have Some Of THESE Much-awaited Series

Netflix has become one of the biggest OTT platforms the world over. It is filled with content to suit everyone's type from movie and web series to documentaries with a plethora of genres to cater to everyone's liking. Each month Netflix comes up with a number of web series and movies to make available novel content for its subscribers. If you too, like a lot of others are obsessed with Netflix and are wondering what to watch on Netflix in February 2020, here is a list of new series and films releasing in February 2020:

Netflix February 2020 releases

Netflix has a bunch of movies and series releasing in the month of February. Some of the series and movies are highly-anticipated as well as much-awaited by the fans. Netflix is all set to hit February 2020 with a bang considering that they have several movies and shows suiting everyone's preference releasing in February.

Films

Horse Girl (February 7, 2020)

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (February 12, 2020)

All The Bright Places (February 28, 2020)

Series

Locke & Key (February 7, 2020)

Narcos : Mexico: Season 2 (February 13, 2020)

Love Is Blind (February 13, 2020)

Cable Girls: Final Season (February 14, 2020)

Gentefied (February 21, 2020)

I Am Okay With This (February 26, 2020)

Altered Carbon: Season 2 (February 27, 2020)

Formula 1: Drive To Survive: Season 2 (February 28, 2020)

Queen Sono (February 28, 2020)

Recently Formula 1 took to their official Twitter handle to share a picture which comprised all the names of the series and movies which will be releasing in February 2020. One of the most awaited series of February include is Formula 1's Drive To Survive: Season 2 and Narcos : Mexico: Season 2. Check out Formula 1's tweet below:

