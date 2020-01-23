The Ghost Bride Is Streaming On Netflix & Audiences All Over The World Can Watch It Now!

The Ghost Bride is an upcoming Netflix Original Taiwanese supernatural drama series, based on the novel of the same name by author Yangsze Choo. The series is directed by Yuhang Ho and new comer Shio Chaun Quak. His directorial debut was in the much-loved drama Guang.

The first season of The Ghost Bride is now streaming on Netflix. The series was released on Netflix today on January 23, 2020. Users of Netflix can now watch The Ghost Bride now at any time, anywhere. The only thing that is needed to watch The Ghost Bride is an active subscription to Netflix. The series has a total of six episodes.

The series is set in 1890. Li Lan is forced by her family to become a ghost bride by marrying a dead man in exchange for her family’s debt to be waived off. Upon trying to escape from the wedlock, Li Lan uncovers a conspiracy far bigger and mysterious than she ever thought was possible. The movie stars Peijia Huang, Chris Wu, Lin Lu di in pivotal roles.

From the very start, it is Li Lan’s journey that we follow as she attempts to navigate through this strange new world and come to terms with everything she discovers. The emerging Taiwanese actor Peijia Huang who plays Li Lan has said that the character is very unique. Filming of the series took place in various locations of Malaysia at the start of 2019. Filming was done in cities like Ipoh, Taiping, Penang and Pinewood Iskandar Malaysia studio. Co-directors Quek and Ho said that filming hours were very long and extensive.

Taiwanese-American scriptwriter U Kai Yu was hired to adapt the book into a six-episode screenplay for Netflix. The show is based on a real-life old tradition of ghost marriages in Malaysia. The idea of a living person marrying a ghost may sound terrifying and a completely made-up thing but they are actually a real thing in some parts of Malaysia.

