Daya From 'CID' To Turn Narrator For 'Savdhaan India FIR'; Calls It 'more Challenging'

Daya from CID is all set to step into the role of Savdhaan India’s new host. Dayanand Shetty who was a part of the popular crime fiction CID for 21 years will be replacing current hosts, Tisca Chopra and Ashutosh Rana. Shetty will be seen on the small screen after a long hiatus. In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Shetty said that after dedicating so much time to CID, he was pleased to get the offer to play Savdhaan India's host.

CID officer Daya to warn Indian public

Dayanand is looking forward to playing the part that fits into the same genre as CID. This role would be a little more challenging, Daya said. In the same interview, the actor continued that in CID he simply had to perform a part, as a host, he will have to memorise a sequence and plan out its narration. He said he would try to improvise the role as far as possible to make it unique to himself.

Shetty stated that he was a great fan of crime-based shows. He had watched a few of the initial episodes of Savdhaan India and was thoroughly impressed with the way Sushant Singh played the part. He continued by saying that he knew that he would be compared to Sushant Singh, but that did not really bother him much.

Savdhaan India's new host to use his CID expertise

CID officer Daya also said that he was happy to be back on screen after a long break. He is all set to use his expertise of 21 years that he gained from CID. The crime genre is close to his heart and even though he has experience in it, the formats of the two shows are very different.

Other famous names that have been part of the franchise are, Pooja Gor, Siddhartha Shukla, Divya Dutta, Hiten Tejwani, Sakshi Tanwar, Gaurav Chopra, Smriti Irani, Atul Kulkarni, Tisca Chopra, Ashutosh Rana and Kavita Kaushik. All of these actors have played a major role in aiding the popularity of the show. Dayanand Shetty is the latest to join the star cast of the show.

Sushant Singh left the show in 2019, post-January 2020, the show shifted gears to focus on episodes from the point of view of the police. Dayanand Shetty will be part of the series which focuses on four police officers, two of which will be played by actors Ankur Nayyar and Manini Mishra. Other names to join the new season are yet to be revealed.

