'Ramayan' Actor Debina Bonnerjee's Heartfelt Gesture Amid Lockdown Will Inspire You

Debina Bonnerjee was last seen in Colors TV's popular show Vish: A Poisonous Story. The actor has come up with a sweet gesture to help the people amid the Coronavirus lockdown. At the time of this crisis, Debina Bonnerjee has decided to help her building staff. As the people are aware that the shops have been shut down and the country is under lockdown, Debina Bonnerjee decided to cook some healthy food for her building staff.

Here is what Debina Bonnerjee from Ramayan did

When Debina Bonnerjee came to know that the watchmen were not supposed to step outside the building gate, the actor went out of her way and decided to cook a meal for them. In an interview with a news daily, Debina Bonnerjee said that this is the right moment to help the people who are in need. Debina also feels that the best thing we can do now is to help those who are not able to help themselves.

Debina Bonnerjee mentioned that this was the reason why she decided to do her bit for all the building staff who have tirelessly taken care of the building and the residents. Debina said that she came to know from her building chat that the watchmen have been restricted from leaving the building. The Ramayan actor said that is when she thought of cooking meals for the watchmen and other staff. Debina Bonnerjee said that she cooked some Rajma Chawal for them which they liked and the smile on their faces made Debina Bonnerjee very happy.

Debina Bonnerjee became a popular name in every household after she portrayed the role of Sita in 2008 television show Ramayan . Ramayan was highly appreciated and loved by the viewers. Ramayan also featured her real-life husband Gurmeet Choudhary who played the role of Ram.

