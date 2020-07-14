Deepika Singh Goyal Has No Plans To Shoot Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Television actor Deepika Singh Goyal talked about her career plans in an interview with a news portal. Unlike her colleagues and co-star, she revealed that she is not prepared to resume shooting for her show yet. Moreover, the actor is on a break and wants to continue working by the end of the year. Here’s what Deepika Singh Goyal said. Read on:

Deepika Singh Goyal on resuming shooting

Deepika Singh Goyal unveiled her plans on resuming shooting for her show in an interview with a news portal. According to reports, the actor could not work amid the coronavirus pandemic. She revealed about not having plans to shoot till the end of this year.

Talking about the same, Deepika Singh Goyal revealed that she had not been keeping well. After concluding with her previous show Kavach, the actor reportedly suffered from low blood pressure. She recalled how her condition deteriorated, and the doctor suggested bed rest. However, the actor assured that she was doing better but would not take risk amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, Deepika Singh Goyal said even if she started working, she would stay away from home till the shooting got over.

Deepika Singh Goyal to take a break

Deepika Singh Goyal, who had earlier taken a three-year hiatus, would reportedly take a break for the second time. The actor also shared her views about the same. She believed that the actor 'always remained an actor' and gave an example of Sushmita Sen as the latter marked her comeback with a new web series. Further, Deepika Singh Goyal clarified that she was not saying no to work but wanted to be cautious. She assured that if a 'preferable' web series or TV show comes up, she might say yes to it.

Deepika Singh Goyal talked about the proposed pay cut that the actors have to take due to the coronavirus pandemic effect on the economy. She also said she hoped that it was a temporary thing. The actor said she believed that things would get back to normal, but they 'needed to hang on'. She shared her views about having a limit to the pay cut. Goyal described how the artists have to pay their make-up artist, hairstylist, spot, designer, and driver, apart from paying personal expenses. So, the actor concluded by saying that she believed in having a balance.

