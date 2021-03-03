Deepshika Nagpal Opens Up On Her Experience Working In TV, Daily Soaps And Web Series

Actor Deepshika Nagpal is popularly known for her shows like Shaktimaan, Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Main Bhi Ardhangini. The actor has completed over 25 years in the film and television industry. She is seen playing many pivotal roles in television currently. The actor is seen in Dangal TV's show Ranju Ki Betiyaan. Take a look at what the actor has to say about the changes in television in all these years.

Deepshika Nagpal on the change in television

Deepshika is currently playing the role of Lalita in the show, Ranju Ki Betiyaan. She is seen playing a glamourous woman in the show. After being in the industry for more than 2 decades, Deepshika feels that she has seen almost everything from TV, daily soaps, and now web series. Talking about the same Deepshika said, "I did TV when TV was looked down upon and was new. Then, you'd get into acting if you could not do well in your studies. That has changed. Now with everyone wanting to be an actor, it is a profession and industry with people actually trained in the craft."

She added that she is a learner, which is why she has survived in the ever-changing industry. Talking about the change, Deepshika shared, "When I joined the industry, TV was not only about daily soaps. I have seen the time when serials meant weekly soaps. Beautiful subjects happened. However, TV is more mature now and it's exploring different stories which would not have been possible earlier."

More about Ranju Ki Betiyaan

Ranju Ki Betiyaan is a heart touching story of a single mother Ranju who struggles to raise 4 daughters all by herself in the patriarchal society. The plot revolves around the societal issues that single mothers have to bear. The story will witness Ranju become empowering herself to give her daughters a better future and fulfil their dreams. Ranju Ki Betiyaan cast features Reena Kapoor as Ranju, Ayub Khan as Guddu Mishra and Ranju's husband. The Ranju Ki Betiyaan cast also stars Naveen Pandita, Monika Chauhan, Roopal Tyagi, Aarushi Sharma and Deepshika Nagpal.

