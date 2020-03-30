'Ramayan' & 'Mahabharat' To Be Joined By 'Shaktimaan', Actor Mukesh Khanna Confirms

The Coronavirus outbreak has confined every citizen in their respective homes with their families and loved ones. Amidst this lockdown period, old and popular TV shows have returned on television such as Ramayan and Mahabharat. Adding to everybody's delight the all-time favourite show, Shaktimaan is also making a comeback. Take a look at the full story here.

After Ramayan, Shaktimaan also returning to TV screens amid lockdown

TV shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat have returned to television to entertain people of the nation during these tough times. Both Ramayan and Mahabharat are based on Hindu Mythology and were highly popular back in the days.

Ramayan featured actors like Arun Govil, Deepika Chikkhalia, Arvind Trivedi, Sunil Lahiri, among other in lead roles whereas Mahabharat cast included the likes Punnet Issar, Mukesh Khanna, Nitish Bhardwaj, Roopa Ganguly and Dara Singh in pivotal roles.

On Sunday, March 29, 2020 Mukesh Khanna took to Twitter to announce that Shaktimaan is also going to be available on television. Shaktimaan was an extremely popular kids' show regarding an Indian superhero that aired from 1997 to 2005. Take a look at the video, below.

130 crore Indians will together get the opportunity to watch Shaktiman on DD once again. Wait for the announcement. pic.twitter.com/MfhtvUZf5y — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) March 29, 2020

After epic shows like Ramayan and Mahabharata being available for viewing, the addition of Shaktimaan will also help the people of the country to fight this lockdown. Mukesh Khanna is a popular household name since the '90s as he had portrayed both the characters of Bhishma in Mahabharata and the titular role of Shaktimaan and his comical alter-ego called Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri. The actor did not disclose the date or time of the show's re-run in the post but fans expect it will be soon.

The show Shaktimaan also starred Surendra Pal, Vaishnavi, Tom Alter, etc in lead roles. After the show stopped airing in 2005, Shaktimaan: The Animated Series came out in 2011 which was followed by a television film titled Hamara Hero Shaktimaan in 2013. Mukesh Khanna had returned as Shaktimaan in the film.

