'Shaktimaan' Telecast: When Will The Indian Superhero Show Make His Return On TV?

The original Indian superhero Shaktimaan is ready to make a comeback to the TV screens. Since the time the nationwide lockdown for 21 days had been announced, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry have asked the DTH and Cable operators to re-broadcast some of the most famous TV shows from the 1990s. Now Shaktimaan is also returning to TV.

How to watch Shaktimaan on DD National?

The telecast time of Shaktimaan will be at 1 pm from April 2, 2020. The show will go on for one hour. Shaktimaan stars Mukesh Khanna as the Indian Superhero.

The announcement of its re-telecast was done by none other than Mukesh Khanna himself. He tweeted on his social media portal a video where he can be seen gushing about the return of Shaktimaan on the TV screens. The actor spoke of how it is an opportunity for all the 130 Crore Indians to revisit the world of Shaktimaan and it experience it once again.

130 crore Indians will together get the opportunity to watch Shaktiman on DD once again. Wait for the announcement. pic.twitter.com/MfhtvUZf5y — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) March 29, 2020

Mukesh Khanna's show Shaktimaan on DD 1 had aired from 1997 to 2005. The major characters in the show are Geeta Vishwas, Mahaguru, Tamraj Kilvish, Prof Vishwas, Kakodar, Durandhar Singh, Paroma, Kaushallya, and Dr Jaikal. The actors in the show are Vaishnavi Mahant, Surendra Pal, Rajendra Gupta, Nawab Shah, Raju Srivastava, Deepshika Nagpal, Manjeet Kular, snd Lalit Parimoo.

The show was later translated into many languages, and many other channels also aired it. It also got its own animated series in 2011 and even a television film named Hamara Hero Shaktimaan in 2013.

Other mythological shows like Mahabharat and Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana have also been re-broadcasted on Doordarshan and DD Bharati. Other shows that are being shown once again are Upanishad Ganga, Shriman Shrimati, Chanakya, Krishna Kali and Shaktimaan. Apart from this, Circus, Byomkesh Bakshi, Hum Hain Na, and Tu Tota Main Maina are also being aired.

DD Channel number on different satellite and cable service providers:

Dish Channel 193 (SD), 4030 (HD) Tata Sky Channel 114 Independent TV Channel 205 Airtel Digital TV Channel 148 Sun Direct DTH Channel 302 DD Free Dish Channel 1 d2h Channel 149 Cignal Digital TV Channel 171 (SD)

Source: Mukesh Khanna Twitter

