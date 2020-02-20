Delhi Crime Season 2 Casts Real Life IAS Officer Abhishek Singh For Their Show

Real-life IAS officer Abhishek Singh is set to play his character in reel-life as well on one of the most talked-about OTT show, Delhi Crime's Season 2. Singh is one of the youngest and celebrated IAS officers in the country for all the incredible work that he has done. Presently posted as Deputy Commissioner in Delhi, he is known for his exemplary work in education and healthcare.

Abhishek's acting foray is a piece of news that was unbelievable for him. Mukesh Chhabra, a casting director that he knew socially gave him a call and informed him that the makers of Delhi Crime season 2 were in search of a real-life casting opportunity in the form of a young IAS officer. The main motto behind this was to coast someone who could lend an air of credibility to the onscreen bureaucracy that the series seeks to portray.

Talking about the casting choice, Chhabra said that knowing Abhishek, he was convinced that he would do justice to the role. He added that he would bring in the finer nuances from his own experience as an officer which an actor might find difficult to portray. He said that he persuaded Abhishek to the role and shared that when the creative team saw him on camera they were surprised by his confidence and finesse even with his minimal acting experience.

Mukesh further added that his job is to look for the best talent, be it inside or outside the industry. He said that once the show releases, the audience, and the industry will be amazed to see him on screen. He further added that he has given the industry a new talent.

Post the call, Abhishek then sought permission from the Chief Secretary of Delhi, Vijay Dev, who encouraged him to make use of the opportunity. Now that the makers are gearing up for the second season, they have found their reel-life IAS officer in Abhishek Singh. It perhaps also marks the first time where a celebrated IAS officer will be turning actor for a web series of this stature.

