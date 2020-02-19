When Will 'Spectros' Season 1 Release On Netflix? Know All Details Here

Spectros is an upcoming Brazilian supernatural thriller web series. The eight-episode series will be run by writer-director Douglas Petrie and produced by Moonshot Pictures. The thriller drama features Danilo Mesquita, Enzo Barone, Cláudia Okuno, Pedro Carvalho, Mariana Sena, and more in key roles. Fans are now excited to know what time does Spectros season 1 come on Netflix?

'Spectros' season 1 release date on Netflix?

Spectros revolves around the storyline of a group of teenagers who gets unintentionally involved in a conflict between Japanese Shinto ghosts and Brazilian witchcraft. And, according to the revelations made by Douglas Petrie, the series is going to be a mix of Brazilian folklore and history, with elements of Japanese ghost tales.

The writer-director also said that the thriller series will be represented by the colourful streets of Liberdade district, home to the largest Japanese community outside Japan in the world. According to the makers, Spectros is set to premiere on Netflix on February 20, 2020.

Also Read | How to watch Netflix for free in India? Free movies for Airtel and Vodafone users

This fantasy drama is said to bring out the horrors of Brazillian history and Japanese chilling stories filled with eventful scenes. Many fans find the story a little similar to the popular television series 'The Originals' as it also showcases witchcraft and scary folklore.

However, the storyline is a lot different than any other series of a similar genre. Fans are unable to hold their curiosity for the series to hit the internet soon.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt awestruck by best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's debut in Netflix's 'Guilty'

SPECTROS | Suspense original Netflix ganha trailer! https://t.co/q0uZHXySgA pic.twitter.com/Ltba1RS46c — cris e panda #200k (@CoxinhaNerd) February 16, 2020

'Spectros': Série de terror da Netflix que se passa em São Paulo ganha trailer bizarro! - https://t.co/nubi4Tprgl pic.twitter.com/Z7OpqJylmC — CinePOP (@cinepop) February 17, 2020

Also Read | Kiara Advani stuns as a college girl in Netflix's 'Guilty' trailer, watch it here

Also Read | Kiara Advani looks chic in a septum ring, highlights on a new poster of Netflix's 'Guilty'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.