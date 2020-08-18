'Devmanus' Serial Cast: Actors & Their Characters In This Upcoming Mystery Thriller Show

The promos of upcoming Marathi serial Devmanus are doing the rounds on the internet. The mystery thriller will be dropping on television from August 31 and will be airing from Monday to Saturday at 10.30 PM. Marathi TV actor and Lagir Zal Ji’s Kiran Gaikwad will be playing the lead role in the TV show.

From the looks of the show’s promo, Kiran Gaikwad’s Devmanus is expected to be a gritty dark thriller. As the show is coming near to its release date, a lot of people have been wondering about Devmanus serial cast. For all the people who are curious about Devmanus new serial cast, here is everything you need to know about it.

Kiran Gaikwad as Doctor

Marathi actor Kiran Gaikwad will be playing the lead role of ‘Devmanus’ a fraud doctor who is revered like a god by his patients. Kiran will be playing the role of the doctor who pretends to help people’s lives but is actually a serial killer who is on a murder spree.

Kiran Gaikwad’s Devmanus is a grisly murderer who does unethical and unimaginable work by misusing his professional skills as a doctor. Kiran Gaikwad is not new to playing dark and shady characters. He was seen in a negative role in Zee Marathi’s Lagir Zal Ji. With his brilliant acting skills and experience of playing such dark characters, he is an ideal fit to play Devmanus in the upcoming TV show. He was last seen in Total Hublak on Zee Marathi.

Shivanee Ghatage as patient

Marathi actor Shivanee Ghatage is also seen in the promos of Kiran Gaikwad’s Devmanus. She is playing the role of Kiran Gaikwad’s patient. In the promo, Shivanee Ghatage is seen as a patient who has an affair with the doctor. She tells the doctor that her father in law is getting suspicious about her extramarital affair.

The doctor played by Kiran Gaikwad consoles her and tells that infertility is her main problem and takes her inside his clinic. Later the doctor asks her to lie down and kills her by using his knife. Shivanee Ghatage was also a part of Zee Marathi’s serial Lagir Zal Ji.

Kiran Gaikwad and Shivanee Ghatage in Lagir Zal Ji

There is not much info about who are the other members in Devmanus serial cast. These two actors are confirmed members of the Devmanus Marathi serial as they are seen in the promos. Doctor Kiran Gaikwad and his patient Shivanee Ghatage have shared the screen space together before in Lagir Zala Ji.

Kiran Gaikwad had played the role of Bhaiyyasaheb and Shivanee Ghatage had played the role of Sheetal’s aunty. It would be interesting to see the two actors back on screen in different avatars. The show will be replacing Ratris Khel Chale 2 on Zee Marathi.

