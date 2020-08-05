'Char Divas Sasuche' Serial Cast: Here Are All The Details Of The Cast Members

Char Divas Sasuche is a Marathi drama TV show that started to air in 2001 and ran for about 3200 episodes. The show aired till 2013 and was one of the most loved shows. The story of this show revolved around the two women Ashalata and Anuradha, who were the pillars of the Deshmukh family. In the show, they both worked on their family's well being. Here is all you should know about the Char Divas Sasuche serial cast.

Read Also | Kendall Jenner's street style ensemble is perfect for a casual outing; see pic

Char Divas Sasuche serial cast

Rohini Hattangadi

Rohini Hattangadi was seen in the role of Ashalata in the series. Rohini has been in the film industry for a long time now. She made her debut in 1978s Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan and since then she has been seen in several films and TV shows like Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Ata Hai, Insaaf Kaun Karega, Shukriyaa, Billoo Baadshah, Gandhi, Daanveer and Kabhi Na Kabhi.

Read Also | Jasleen Royal And Radhika Madan Recreate Iconic Song 'Lag Ja Gale' By Lata Mangeshkar

Kavita Lad

Kavita Lad was seen in the role of Anuradha in this series. Kavita Lad also started her career with film and then worked in a TV show too. She started her career with Vahinichi Maya in 1985 and since then has worked in movies and series like Ghayaal, Anolkhi Hey Ghar Maze, Jigar, Tumcha Aamcha Same Asta, Love You Zindagi and Doctor Rakhmabai.

Read Also | Jasleen Royal Quiz: Can You Guess The Songs By Their Lyrics?

Priya Marathe

Priya Marathe was seen in the role of Sona the TV show. Priya was seen in several hit shows after she was seen in Char Divas Sasuche. She was seen in shows like Pavitra Rishta, Sasural Simar Ka, and Kiran Kulkarni VS Kiran Kulkarni. She was also seen in the movie Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji.

Anand Kale

Anand Kale was seen in the role of Ashok in the 12-year long show. He started his career with Maherchi Pahuni and since then has worked in a couple of TV shows including Char Divas Sashche. Some of his works are Dil Dosti Duniyadaari, P Se PM Tak, Jai Mohata Devi, and Remember Amnesia.

Manasi Naik

Manasi Naik is seen as Priyanka in the TV show. The young actor made her debut in 2007's Zabardast and has become a well-known actor in the Marathi film industry. She has been seen in movies and shows like Teen Bayka Fajiti Aika, Cappuccino, Ekta Ek Power, Murder Mestri, The Shadow Marathi movie, Police Lines Ek Purna Satya, Bhavishyachi Aishi Taishi: The Prediction and Carry On Deshpande.

Read Also | Radhika Madan And Jasleen Royal's Recreated 'Lag Jaa Gale' To Release Soon

Other Char Divas Sasuche serial cast members

Prasad Oak

Sulekha Talwalkar

Rajesh Shringarpure

Bhargavi Chirmule

Prachi Mate

Mugdha Ranade

Smita Oak

Ashwini Apte

Abhijit Kelkar

Sarika Nilatkar

Prajakta Kulkarni

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.