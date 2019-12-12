The Debate
From Casual To Classic Gowns, Check Out Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Amazing Fashion Looks

Television News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a well-known Indian TV actor. The actor is not only loved and praised for her versatile acting but is also hailed for her fashion.

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a well-known Indian television actor. Bhattacharjee was first noticed when she auditioned for the dance reality series Dance India Dance 2. Her acting debut was in Imagine's Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto as Bani. She is mainly recognised for playing the character of Gopi Modi in Star Plus’s popular drama series Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Devoleena became a part of Bigg Boss 13 as a celebrity contestant but had to leave the house mid-season, due to medical issues. The overachiever is not only loved and praised for her versatile acting but also for her great sense in fashion. Read ahead to know about Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s style file-

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s style file

Gown looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

Casual looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

Saree looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

Bold looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

 

 

 

