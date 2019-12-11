Devoleena Bhattarchjee Called A "Murderer" On Twitter; Actor Says "Check Your Facts First"

Bigg Boss is currently airing its thirteenth season on Colors TV and the Voot app. It has been a custom for the show to remain in the news for all the fights and controversies it makes. The format of the show is such that the celebrity contestants are required to indulge in household work and compete in tasks with each other while remaining confined in the Bigg Boss house. Every week, one contestant is eliminated from the show and the remaining contenders must battle towards winning the show and gaining the prize money. Although the Bigg Boss has always been a house full of controversies, this time it has topped all the previous seasons in remaining in the news for controversies and politics.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: All You Need To Know About Punjabi Star Mahira Sharma

Devoleena's jibe on twitter

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is known best for her portrayal of Gopi in television drama series Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, was one of the contenders on Bigg Boss season 13. The actor had to leave the show midway owing to her health issues and illness during the show. Despite having left the show, she has been following the show closely and has been very vocal about giving her opinions on issues taking place inside the house.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Here Is All You Need To Know About Contestant Himanshi Khurana

The actor was once seen taking a stand when Arhan Khan’s truth came out in front of Rashami Desai. Recently, she had also tweeted against Shehnaaz Gill, which made the latter’s fans upset and did not make Devoleena look good. It sparked discontent among the fans and reactions followed immediately. One of the fans retaliated to the tweet accusing Devoleena of murder and called her a murderer in her tweet.

Also Read | Is Salman Khan Planning To Leave Bigg Boss 13? The Truth Has Been Revealed

The fan was likely referring to some past events that Devoleena had been a part of. In the past, Devoleena was reportedly interrogated by the police for the murder case related to a businessman who was a diamond merchant by profession. Devoleena was quick to respond to the fan’s tweet and remind her of laws. She advised her to not speak on matters she is not fully aware of.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Everything You Need To Know About Paras Chhabra

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.