Devoleena Bhattacharjee And Her Family: Here's What You Need Go Know

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has become a rather popular household name today, having worked in several popular television shows like Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. While many of her fans may have seen her in a family drama television serial, few people know about her real-life family. Known for her work in television serials promoting family values, it would be interesting for her fans to see Devoleena with her own family. Here is what you need to know about her family, along with some of her Instagram posts that feature them.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's family

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is known to be quite active on social media and keeps posting her pictures on a daily basis. She keeps her fans updated about her professional life but rarely shares anything about her personal life. However, every once in a while, she also posts pictures with her family members. Coming from the state of Assam, Devoleena is the only daughter of her parents, but has a brother for a sibling. Last year, on the occasion of her mother Anima’s birthday, Devoleena has shared a series of pictures with her. Take a look at the post below:

ALSO READ: Who Is The Boyfriend Of Devoleena Bhattacharjee? Is She Dating Vishal Singh?

The actor also shares a tight relationship with her brother, which can be clearly seen in the post which has a rather quirky yet fun picture of the siblings. Devoleena has praised her brother for always being supportive towards her and being there for her during “tough times”. Not much is known about her father, as he passed away, way back in 1997, according to starsunfolded.com. The actor thus shares a rather close relationship with her family, even though she refrains from putting them under any limelight.

ALSO READ: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Wishes Her Fans On The Occasion Of Bhogali 2021; See Posts

While Devoleena Bhattacharjee has not married yet, she is rumoured to have been in a relationship with Vishal Singh, who had also worked in Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Devoleena has been a part of the industry for over a decade now. She had first appeared in the reality show Dance India Dance 2, which was followed by other shows such as Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto, Laal Ishq and many more.

ALSO READ: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shocked Over Rupal Patel's Exit From 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2'

ALSO READ: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Looks Stunning In Her Recent Photoshoot; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.