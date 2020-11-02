Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shocked Over Rupal Patel's Exit From 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2'

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is one the widely loved television serials on Indian television. The first episode of the serial premiere fon October 19, 2020. Actor Rupal Patel who played the iconic character of Kokila Ben in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 has quit the show. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee who plays the character of Gopi is shocked and unhappy over the former’s exit. Read ahead to know more.

Also read | 'The Queen's Gambit' Cast: Know Who Starred In This Netflix Miniseries

Also read | 'Blood Of Zeus' Cast: Read To Know Who Lent Voice To This Animated Series Characters

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shocked and unhappy

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has expressed that she is shocked and unhappy over Rupal Patel’s exit from the show. Devoleena has also said that Saath Nibhana Saathiya is unimaginable without Rupal’s character Kokila in it. The fans of the show, too, were not expecting Rupal Patel’s sudden exit from Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 after one month.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee also added that she will miss Rupal on the sets of the show and hopes that she comes back. Even though Devoleena is not happy the senior actor’s decision, she respects it. She also expressed that she will miss the opportunities to learn from Rupal and even the bond that they both shared on and off-screen.

The report also mentions that speculations are also rife about Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mohammad Nazim will also quit the show this month. They will reportedly quit to let Gehna’s story take the spotlight. This is the reason why Kokila ben’s, Gopi’s and Aham’s character were introduced for a short period of time.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 revolves around Gehna. She is the house help of the Desai family. The head of the Desai family is Praful Desai who is the brother of Kokila Modi. Here, even though Gehna is wrongly treated by the Desai family household, she is kind and patient. Eventually, Anant, Praful’s son Anant starts standing up for Gehna.

The cast of the show includes Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar. The first season of the show amassed a huge fan following within a short period of airing on television. The show is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. It has an IMDB rating of 6.0.

Also read | 'Caddyshack' Cast: Read Ahead To Know Who Starred In 1980 Sports-comedy Film

Also read | Zendaya's 'Euphoria 'series And Other Movies' Deleted Scenes; Watch Here

Image courtesy- @rupalpatelofficial and @saathnibhanaasaathiya Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.