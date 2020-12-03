Devoleena Bhattacharjee Looks Stunning In Her Recent Photoshoot; See Pics

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee treats her fans with pictures from her latest photoshoot. The actress is a fashion enthusiast and ofetn shares her looks on her Instagram and her pictures are often adored by her fans. Her photo shoot was done by Kalyani Ambike.

Also read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shocked Over Rupal Patel's Exit From 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2'

In the post, she can be seen in a black top that has a multicoloured print. For her bottoms, she wore a black sequenced skirt and paired her look with blue earrings. Devoleena opted for a no-makeup look and her hair has been styled in loose curls. She captioned her post by writing ‘Too glam to give a damn.’ Fans and followers were in awe of her look and showered her posts with numerous likes and comments in no time.

Also read: New 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Promo Shared By Devoleena Bhattacharjee; Watch

Have a look at Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Instagram posts -

Apart from these pictures, Devoleena treated her fans with another set of pictures the last week. She can be seen in a white lacy deep neck dress. She paired her look with red and white earrings and a nose ring. She can be seen with minimal makeup.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is an Indian television actress and she is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. She is known for portraying Gopi Modi, the innocent daughter-in-law, in the Star Plus drama series Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Devoleena completed five years in the show.

Also read: Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Devoleena Bhattacharjee Asks Fans 'swagat Nahi Karoge Humara'

Currently, she is again portraying her role as Gopi Modi in the drama series Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Before Devoleena became an actress and a dancer, she worked as a jewellery designer. She came to recognition when she auditioned for the dance reality series Dance India Dance 2.

Also read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reveals Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Was Planned Before The Famous Rap

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.