Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Audio Threats From SidNaaz Fans; Questions Sana's Role In It

It is evident that Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has a massive fan following. Recently, a piece of shocking news has captured everyone's attention. Another contestant from Bigg Boss 13 Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been getting many nasty audio threats on Twitter. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has reported the same on her Twitter account.

All of this started when Devoleena Bhattacharjee revealed that she does not like the chemistry between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in their latest music video Bhula Dunga. This thing angered all the SidNaaz fans on social media and the slammed Devoleena Bhattacharjee for her comment.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was left shocked when the fans of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill started making disgusting comments on the actor's personal life and her family. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor shared the audio messages that she received.

Check out Devoleena Bhattacharjee's tweets below

Guys leave it https://t.co/0sXZ6bg4GR the account.I lodge the complaint already.let the officials do their job.She is just showing her upbringing and defaming her https://t.co/dRwJUNUT4u let it be.Lets get back to our lives❤️peace https://t.co/2w2GuY7HcG — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 31, 2020

Another illiterate moron and a cyber bully @MahaCyber1 Need to take actions asap https://t.co/zhuISH94wc — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 31, 2020

Oh khabri dabri jo bhi..show me the screenshot where my fans have abused anyones mother father or anyone.Just one screenshot.Dont try to cover up now what you all #sidnazian #sidnaz have done.And you are a cyber bully Mr.Khabri https://t.co/nbh9GxrojM — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 31, 2020

You are https://t.co/FltnoMpGmQ me in this.Teri saari fangiri agar maine nahi nikal di you just wait & watch.and agar himmat hai toh apna real name & address bata.phir kaun kisko kahan lata hai woh main tujhe bataoungi https://t.co/8eRbZJdUgD — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 31, 2020

You and your so called gang needs that controversy you morons.And surely you are going to get it.first it was your idol you abused himanahi's parents and now her fandoms..like idol like fans.. https://t.co/V5bcinjQRI — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 31, 2020

Devoleena Bhattacharjee also tagged Shehnaaz Gill in her tweets to make sure that Shehnaaz is aware of what her fans were doing. In the next tweet, Devoleena Bhattacharjee mentioned the same.

She has all the damn rights to know what her fandom is doing...& who knows who is behind of all this.. https://t.co/vr7f3mCJKM — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 31, 2020

That particular fandom tagged her in the post.and at times being an idol its our responsibility to stop this crap.I blocked 100 of my fans who lives me but abuses anyones parents or even the person...it happened with himanshi so i am asking for a clarity https://t.co/FWQ44xtwg1 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 31, 2020

Devoleena Bhattacharjee also spoke about the time when Himanshi Khurana had to deal with the same controversial situation. She explained the same in one of her tweets. Check out the tweet below.

But this type of controversy..commenting on someones parents. Himanshi faced it and now its happening to me nd god knows who else...now its the time for them to pay off https://t.co/Bxvcm5oR1G — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 31, 2020

