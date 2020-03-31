The Debate
The Debate
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Audio Threats From SidNaaz Fans; Questions Sana's Role In It

Television News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee tweeted about the audio threats that she has been getting from the fans of Shehnaaz Gill. Check out the tweets.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
Devoleena Bhattacharjee

It is evident that Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has a massive fan following. Recently, a piece of shocking news has captured everyone's attention. Another contestant from Bigg Boss 13 Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been getting many nasty audio threats on Twitter. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has reported the same on her Twitter account.

All of this started when Devoleena Bhattacharjee revealed that she does not like the chemistry between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in their latest music video Bhula Dunga. This thing angered all the SidNaaz fans on social media and the slammed Devoleena Bhattacharjee for her comment. 

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was left shocked when the fans of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill started making disgusting comments on the actor's personal life and her family. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor shared the audio messages that she received. 

Also Read: Devoleena Bhattarchajee's 'Pati Ki Seva Karo' Remark Irks Netizens, Slam Her On Twitter

Also Read: Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee Avoiding Rashami Desai's Phone Calls? Find Out!

Check out Devoleena Bhattacharjee's tweets below

  • Devoleena Bhattacharjee also tagged Shehnaaz Gill in her tweets to make sure that Shehnaaz is aware of what her fans were doing. In the next tweet, Devoleena Bhattacharjee mentioned the same. 

Devoleena Bhattacharjee also spoke about the time when Himanshi Khurana had to deal with the same controversial situation. She explained the same in one of her tweets. Check out the tweet below. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Instances That Prove Devoleena Bhattacharjee is Rashami’s True Best Friend

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Says Devoleena Bhattacharjee Cannot Separate Him And Rashami

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
