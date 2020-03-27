Shehnaaz Gill Unfollows Vikas Gupta Because Of 'Bigg Boss 13' Winner Sidharth Shukla?

Punjabi actor-model Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame after the reality show Bigg Boss 13, has been making headlines since the past few days. A couple of days back, Shehnaaz Gill unfollowed Vikas Gupta on social media, and this news took the internet by storm. While the news raised many eyebrows, a fan page of Shehnaaz Gill revealed the reason why she unfollowed Vikas Gupta.

If the information shared by the fan page account is something to go by, Shehnaaz unfollowed Vikas because he denied casting her opposite Sidharth Shukla in his upcoming web-series. Meanwhile, many of Sidnaaz fans (fondly called by Sidharth and Shennaz fans) were speculating that it is fake news. On the other side, neither Vikas Gupta nor Shehnnaz Gill has given any official statement about the same.

Talking about their professional fronts, the Bigg Boss duo recently featured in a music video, Bhula Dungab The video garnered praises from the audience and their fans on the internet. Their chemistry stole the hearts of the audience and has already garnered more than 27 million views with over 2 million likes. It is reported that the whole song has been shot in two days within a 12-hour shift. And the underwater shoot alone took more than 3 hours to be shot.

