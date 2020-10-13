Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Devoleena Bhattacharjee Asks Fans 'swagat Nahi Karoge Humara'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture with Rupal Patel and titled the picture as “Swagat nahi karoge humara” (translates to: won’t you welcome us). The actor shared the post to announce that the second season of the popular show, Saath Nibhana Saathiya is all set to begin shooting. Devoleena and Rupal played pivotal characters on the show Saath Nibhana Saathiya and their characters were that of Gopi Modi and Kokila Modi respectively.

Gopi Bahu and Kokilaben reunite

In the picture that Devoleena shared on her Instagram handle, she was seen smiling for the camera along with Rupal Patel. Both the actors in the post looked quite similar to their characters in the first season. With hairstyles, make up, outfits and jewellery reminding of the first season of the show, it seems like the show will not be changing much as far as the characters are concerned. Check out the post below.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Instagram photo

As soon as the post of went up on Devoleena’s social media handle, the fans of the show could not hold themselves back from reacting to the post. A number of people went ahead and liked the picture and it got over 1 lakh likes in less than a day. Numerous people responded to the post in context to the caption that the actor had written and the users wrote in the comments, “Welcome”. Check out some of the comments below.

A number of users online flooded the post with comments about how the duo is their favourite and has been that way for years now. Several other people on social media commented that the picture was beautiful and reflected how vibrant the two actors looked in the post. A lot of other Instagram users sent much love and plenty of kind regards to the actors and expressed that they are eagerly waiting for the second season to air on television. Check out some of the comments below.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Earlier, TV producer Rashmi Sharma had announced that the second season of the Hindi family drama show Saath Nibhana Saathiyaa would be telecast on TV very soon. The show has retained Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rupal Patel and Mohammad Nazim as its lead cast from the first season. A report in News18 states that Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain were finalised to play the lead pair.

Image credits: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

