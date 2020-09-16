Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reveals Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Was Planned Before The Famous Rap

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, in her recent interview, talked about the new season of Saath Nibhana Saathiya and how the idea of a new season wasn’t because of “Rasode Meni Kaun Tha” video that went viral. She also mentioned that the new season of Saath Nibhana Saathiya would be a different one with new characters and storyline. Let’s take a look at what Devoleena Bhattacharjee had to say about the new season.

Also Read Sunil Grover Recreates Gopi Bahu’s Laptop Washing Scene From 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 and the viral video

In an interview with The Indian Express, the actor talked about the launch of the new season and even mentioned that this time, the show will have a completely new storyline and characters. She disclosed the new cast of the show in her latest interview. Devoleena Bhattacharjee added that the idea behind starting a new season wasn’t the buzz created by Rasode Mein Kaun Tha viral video. She was already in discussion with the makers of the show regarding the new season and had signed the contract long before the video was shared on the internet. She mentioned how people made videos and spoofs of the dialogues in the show during the lockdown. During the interaction, she agreed to the fact that the viral video created a buzz and did give her a sign that the new season would do well.

Take a look at the Rasode Mein Kaun Tha viral video by Yashraj Mukhate:

Also Read Devoleena Bhattacharjee Calls Her Character Of Gopi Bahu 'iconic' Ahead Of Season 2

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’s release

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is expected to release this year in October. It will be replacing the show Kasautii Zindagi Kay on Star Plus. According to Devoleena Bhattacharjee's statement, this time Gopi will have a major shift in her financial state and it will be a new journey altogether. The actor didn’t reveal much about the cast and show but ensured the presence of Rupal Patel as Kokilaben with Gopi and Ahem’s characters in the show along with two new faces, Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain. The promo of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 created curiosity over a new character, Gehna, whom Gopi mentions in the promo video. Take a look at the promo of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2.

Also Read Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Rajat Tokas To Play Lead In Devoleena Bhattacharjee Starrer?

Also Read Bhumi Pednekar As Kitty Wonders Rasode Mein Kaun Tha, Fans Love Her Post

Image Source- Stills from Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Promo on Youtube & Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.