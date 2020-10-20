New 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Promo Shared By Devoleena Bhattacharjee; Watch

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently shared a new video of the upcoming season of her Star Plus show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The promo showcases Devoleena Bhattacharjee as Gopi Bahu, decorating the beautiful pandal where Lord Krishna and Radha reside. The promo has triggered a lot of excitement amongst fans as they have been eagerly waiting for the show’s release. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has been scheduled to air from Monday to Friday, at 9 pm.

New Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 promo

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently took to social media to share the new promo of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 which is all set to be released on Star Plus. In the promo released, Devoleena Bhattacharjee as Gopi Bahu is seen dressed in a shimmery pink saree while walking towards a small temple with Radha and Krishna idols. The video starts off with soft and steady beats from the song Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. As the video rolls out, Gopi Bahu is seen setting the aarti tray with a bunch of flowers and a diya before she walks towards the pandal.

The actor is seen donning a heavy pink saree with a self-design blouse and heavy matching jewellery. Her hair has been left open while her makeup has been kept pink-dominant to suit the look. At the end of the video, Gopi Bahu is seen placing a flower garland on the idols while greeting with the words, “Jai Shree Krishna”. The temple is well-lit with heavy diyas hanging across the roof, creating a grand effect.

In the caption for the post, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has announced that Gopi Bahu is back to entertain the audience with fresh content. She has also revealed the timing of the serial on Star Plus, through the new post. She has stated that the show will be aired at 9 pm from Monday to Saturday while encouraging people to watch it. Have a look at the post on Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have expressed how excited they are for the upcoming show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. They have mentioned that they are eagerly waiting for the release while congratulating the actor on her new venture. Have a look at few of the comments here.

