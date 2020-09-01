Devoleena Bhattacharjee As Gopi Bahu Makes Grand Entry In 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Promo

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has shared the first promo of the upcoming show Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. In the promo video, Devoleena as Gopi bahu is walking with the plate of Pooja in her hand, when she hears the whistle of the pressure cooker. Later in the video, she says that it looks like Gehna has put the cooker on the gas in the kitchen.

Gopi Bahu is then seen observing things in the kitchen that are creatively arranged and organised. She sees the things and wonders how Gehna can surprise as well as shock someone with her actions. At the end of the video, Kokila ben calls Gopi Bahu and she says to the audience that if they are wondering about who Gehna is, they will get to see her soon. The promo has not revealed yet when Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 would start airing for the audience.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s look as Gopi Bahu is changed completely as compared to the last season. In the last season, she was shown as a shy lady while here, she is seen in a modern avatar. Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared the promo with the caption, “We are back by popular demand ðŸŒ¸.” Fans in a huge number sent wishes for Devoleena and also shared excitement for the upcoming show. Some users also pointed out similarities between the promo and the viral trend of 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha'. Take a look at Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 promo.

Saath Nibhaya Saathiya viral rap

In the recent past, a video has gained major attention on social media. It is a rap based on a scene from Saath Nibhhana Saathiya. In this video, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya cast that is Gopi Bahu, Rashi, and Kokilaben can be seen. The scene has an added drama with remix music added to the dialogues of the cast.

The scene from Saath Nibhana Saathiya shows the infamous Kokila Ben screaming and stressing every syllable while asking "Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?". She then explains that she had gone to shower since there was juice spilled on her saree. Gopi Bahu had put an empty pressure cooker on the gas and walked out. She keeps asking again and again "Waha Kaun Tha" until Gopi Bahu blurts out "Rashi Ben".

