Devoleena Bhattacharjee Takes A Dig At Rashmi Desai & Sidharth Shukla's Tea Spat On BB 13

Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee is quite actrive on social media. Her recent post on 'International Tea Day' has got the Bigg Boss fans all excited, taking them down memory lane. Read more details here:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently took an indirect dig at her best friend Rashami Desai for her 'tea fight with Sidharth Shukla.’ Yesterday, May 21, Devoleena took to Twitter to wish Rashami 'Happy International Tea Day' with all excited and fun emojis. Rashami Desai replied to her post with several laughing emojis. And seeing their fun banter on social media fans were reminded about Rashami and Sidharth's 'tea spat' and fans soon commented about the same. Check out the tweet here.

Happy international tea day @TheRashamiDesai 🥰🤣🤪🙌🏻 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 21, 2020

About Sidharth and Rashami’s heated argument

Bigg Boss 13 was known to be one of the most controversial among all the 13 seasons till date. The season had seen everything, from all the passion, tension, romance, laughter, and action. Bigg Boss 13 gave a dose of all emotions like love, drama, romance, laughter, and action. However, the fights in the Bigg Boss house became the focus of the show.

The season was filled with ugly fights, heated arguments and much more between participants. Fans will always recall the heated fight of Sidharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai in the Bigg Boss house, as it was one of the most contentious feuds on Bigg Boss 13. It all began when Sidharth Shukla blamed Rashami Desai for playing the 'woman card' on the show at all times and getting away with everything. And their fight escalated when Rashami Desai threw a hot cup of tea at Sidharth Shukla.

On the work front

The actor is spending her time at home due to the lockdown. She has also been sharing several posts on Instagram keeping her fans entertained. As per her Instagram post, the actor has been indulging in some fun videos, throwback posts and spending time with her furry friend.

