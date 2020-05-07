Rashami Desai Assures Fans Of Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Health After COVID-19 Rumours

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has gone into self-quarantine as her cook was tested positive for coronavirus. The house help has been put in an isolation centre and is now receiving proper treatment. Actor and Devoleena's close friend Rashami Desai came forward to give updates about Devoleena and how she is going through this difficult time.

Rashami Desai says Devoleena is alright

An entertainment portal reached out to Rashami Desai to get some updates regarding Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her health. As per a report by the portal, Rashami revealed that Devoleena is alright. She also said that there is nothing to worry about her. Rashami also shared that Devoleena has self-quarantined and she cannot leave or move out from her house under any circumstances.

Desai assured that Devoleena is getting help from the residents of the building along with her neighbours and the building officials. The report claims that Devoleena's cook is an extremely trustworthy and reliable helper and has been working at Devoleena's house for years. The cook used to stay with her, but the report says that he used to also cook at a few other houses in the building.

Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were seen together in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, which aired at the end of 2019 and the first two months of 2020. The two became close friends while they were a part of the show and always supported each other. Devoleena had also re-entered the show as Rashami's companion.

A report in leading daily claims that Devoleena had revealed her coronavirus lockdown plans as well. She had shared that she never watched her own journey in the house when she came out. She planned to watch it while she stayed at home.

Rashami Desai also seems to have her own plans on how she will be spending her coronavirus quarantine. She has started an online digital show which is called The RDShhow. Talking about the show, Rashami had shared with a daily that the show is not a regular one. She also shared that she will be inviting some eminent personalities to the show as guests. She intends to educate people on different fields of careers. Rashami said that she will be discussing such fields and also the possible career opportunities and the skills required to be successful in those particular fields.

