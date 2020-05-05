Devoleena Bhattacharjee Answers Some Interesting Question On #AskDevo, Check Here

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, the celebrities have turned to social media to kill their boredom. Several actors have also requested their fans to not step out of their homes and to stay indoors. Some actors are making use of this time to learn something new and are also spending time with their families. While on the other hand, some actors are making use of this time to interact with their fans. Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee is also one of them.

On May 5, Bigg Boss 13 former contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to her Twitter account to conduct a question and answer session with her fans. Devoleena Bhattacharjee's fans flooded the social media handle with several questions for their favourite celebrity. Devoleena patiently gave the most interesting reply to the questions.

Here is a look at some of the questions that Devoleena Bhattacharjee answered

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's take on fitness

Planks are good — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020

Devoleena Bhattacharjee answers if she is in touch with anyone from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya

Oh yes almost everyone — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020

Devoleena Bhattacharjee describes her friendship with Rashami Desai in one word

Selfless❤️ — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals the name of her current favourite song

Bella ciao ciao ciao — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals the name of her favourite characters from Money Heist

Proffesor and berlin — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020



Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals the one thing she discovered about herself during the quarantine period

I can control my mind — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020

Devoleena Bhattacharjee opened up about how she felt when Mahira and Paras betrayed her in the initial days of Bigg Boss 13

I was hurt — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares her feelings on being famous

Bohot accha mehsus hota hai😁🙌🏻🙏🏻 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020

Devoleena Bhattacharjee replies to what she did with her first salary

Well i dont remember — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020

Devoleena Bhattacharjee talks about the television show Ramayan

Bachpan mein dekha tha — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020

Devoleena Bhattacharjee will have this food item once the lockdown is lifted

Pani puri for sure🥰🥰 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's take on how should one stay peaceful and happy when 98% of the people around are fake

To be real & not to bother — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's favourite singer from Assam

They are superb..Papon da is my personal fav — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's future plan

I dont think much about future🥰 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020

