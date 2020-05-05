Devoleena Bhattacharjee Answers Some Interesting Question On #AskDevo, Check Here

Quick links:
Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, the celebrities have turned to social media to kill their boredom. Several actors have also requested their fans to not step out of their homes and to stay indoors. Some actors are making use of this time to learn something new and are also spending time with their families. While on the other hand, some actors are making use of this time to interact with their fans. Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee is also one of them.
On May 5, Bigg Boss 13 former contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to her Twitter account to conduct a question and answer session with her fans. Devoleena Bhattacharjee's fans flooded the social media handle with several questions for their favourite celebrity. Devoleena patiently gave the most interesting reply to the questions.
Planks are good— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020
Oh yes almost everyone— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020
Selfless❤️— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020
Bella ciao ciao ciao— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020
Proffesor and berlin— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020
I can control my mind— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020
I was hurt— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020
Bohot accha mehsus hota hai😁🙌🏻🙏🏻— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020
Well i dont remember— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020
Bachpan mein dekha tha— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020
Pani puri for sure🥰🥰— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020
To be real & not to bother— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020
They are superb..Papon da is my personal fav— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020
I dont think much about future🥰— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020
