Devoleena Bhattacharjee Calls Her Character Of Gopi Bahu 'iconic' Ahead Of Season 2

Devoleena Bhattacharjee played the iconic role of Gopi Bahu in a popular daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya. After the show became popular again recently because of a viral video, the makers have now decided to come back with a sequel Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be playing the role of Gopi Bahu, in the sequel show too. Here’s what she has to say about her role.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls her character Gopi 'iconic'

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee spoke about playing the character of Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. She said that she was not apprehensive about playing the role since she feels it's 'like continuing one’s brand just like a Bollywood superstar'. She believes in entertaining her fans and as an actor, she jumps to opportunities.

Speaking about Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, Devoleena Bhattacharjee said that she was glad about the show’s comeback since she feels her character Gopi is iconic and will always remain iconic. She further added that playing an iconic role after a break and that too on demand is an opportunity she would never want to miss.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya’s story revolved around a family in Rajkot. It focused on the morals and values of a Gujarati family. The show started in 2010 and aired its last episode in 2017. Devoleena Bhattacharjee replaced Giaa Manek as Gopi Bahu after a few episodes on the show.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2

The makers of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 announced that they are coming back on popular demand. The promo released by Star Plus featured Devoleena Bhattacharjee as Gopi Bahu. The promo revealed that Gopi Bahu introduces a new character named Gehna. The former goes on speaking about Gehna and says that they will be revealing details about her soon. As per reports by Serial updates, characters Kokila Modi and Ahem Modi will be retained in the second season of the show.

