Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares Chats Between Divya & Her Friends; Accuses Divya's Husband

Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to her Instagram handle and shared chats with Divya Bhatnagar’s neighbour to prove that Divya was allegedly a victim of domestic violence. The actor also posted a picture of Divya showing a bruise on her arm as she wrote in the post, “Ok so sharing few of the incidents and also the chats between Divya and her friend”. She further urged netizens to take a stand against domestic violence and “punish the culprit”.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee had earlier voiced her concern about Divya Bhatnagar’s “sufferings” and “pains”. Divya Bhatnagar's death news came on December 7th. She passed away after contracting the novel Coronavirus. But since then, her family and friends have been claiming that Divya was also a victim of domestic violence.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee exposes Divya Bhatnagar's husband

In the recent post, Devoleena has shared several screenshots of chats between Divya and her friends. Devoleena has also shared comments where Divya’s neighbours claim that they witnessed how Divya’s husband Gagan Gabru used to fight with her. All the friends and neighbours of the actor stated that Divya was a sweet person, however, she was in a wrong relationship.

Devoleena wrote in her caption, “Ok so sharing few of the incidents and also the chats between Divya and her friend and also her neighbour who is the witness of all....The assault she had gone through no can even imagin (sic)....Let's fight against domestic violence and punish the culprit... #divyabhatnagarofficial”. Check out the post below.

Gagan Gabru and Divya Bhatnagar's marriage

Earlier, Divya Bhatnagar’s brother had also released several screenshots of chats between Divya and her friend. In those chats, Divya was seen explaining how her husband allegedly beats her up. Check out the post below.

Divya Bhatnagar's work

Divya Bhatnagar has worked in series like Silsila Pyaar Ka, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sethji, Sawaare Sabke Sapne, Vish and 99. Divya Bhatnagar's role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was loved by the fans of the show.

Gagan Gabru's Instagram

