Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares Emotional Video For Divya, Accuses Her Husband Of Violence

Actress Divya Bhatnagar of Yeh Rishtaa Kya Kehlata Hai fame passed away on December 7 at the age of 34. The actress had been battling with COVID-19 for a very long time and was put on ventilator support. Divya’s close friend and actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee who paid tribute with an emotional post on the day of her demise had shared an emotional video on social media.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's video for Divya Bhatnagar

In the heart-wrenching video, the actress spoke in great lengths about her friend Divya and had put some serious allegations against Gagan and exposed his real face to the world. Devollena in the video revealed that Divya was a survivor of domestic violence.

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya expressed her sadness of seeing the sufferings that were faced by Divya.

First, Devoleena spoke about her bond with Divya and how the two became friends and family, and how their equation changed with time. Then an emotionally vulnerable Devoleena went on to expose Divya's husband Gagan accused him of torture and abuse. Further, the actress revealed that Divya's life was filled with miseries, and she was suffering in her marriage, which culminated in her mental breakdown.

Expressing her sadness at Divya’s death, Devoleena said, “She had just decided to live independently, to not fall into anyone’s trap. I feel that God wasn’t able to see her suffering.” Devoleena said that in all the years that she’d known Divya, she’d never seen her speak ill of anyone. But people hurt her, and used her.”

“Every girl makes mistakes after being hurt in relationships, they rebound to whoever is offering them support. And Divya was innocent. I used to try and explain things to her,” Devoleena said, adding, “I’m making this video because I have to talk about the mental stress and physical abuse that she had to suffer, and the man who is responsible for it.”

She continued, “I am talking about you, Gaggan Gabru. You posted that Divya’s mother and brother were against your relationship and that they were getting publicity because of you. Who are you? You are nothing. You came here and begged for her acceptance. I cut off ties with her for four years because of you. Who are you to give publicity, I’ll give you publicity now.”

Devoleena revealed that Gagan used to beat Divya often, and stole jewelry from her. She highlighted Gagan's toxic behaviour and how he physically and mentally tortured Divya. Devo recounted an incident when Gagan had come home on Karwa Chauth and beat Divya badly. Not only this, but Devoleena also revealed that Gagan has a case of molestation registered against him in a Shimla police station. Moreover, Gagan was put behind the bars for six months owing to the offense, and the case is still ongoing.

