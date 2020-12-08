Divya Bhatnagar's Death: Sehban Azim, Aarti Singh, Aalisha Panwar & Others Pay Tributes

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Divya Bhatnagar, who had been diagnosed with pneumonia and COVID-19, passed away at the age of 34, on December 7. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on November 28, 2020, and was admitted to Goregaon's SRV Hospital due to her condition. The news of Divya Bhatnagar's death sent shockwaves in the industry. Many stars took to their official social media handles and paid their last tributes to Divya.

Sehban Azim mourns Divya's death

Sehban penned a lengthy emotional note and bid adieu to his friend. He wrote, "It's way way too early to bid you goodbye, my friend. It's difficult to understand how and why God takes away the nicest people so soon...in my head, I thought you will be fine soon for the kind of fighter you were."

He also penned a "thankyou note" for Divya. It read, "Here's a thanking note that I'm putting out in the universe for the goodness you had in you and for the wonderful person you were...Thank you for bringing a smile on my face during our shoots, your kinds words always made my day brighter than the sunshine. Your funny one-liners cracked me up and gave me a happy moment every time...the character that was given to you were played so brilliantly that it was difficult to distinguish if you were literally those characters in real or not, it was always a delight to watch you perform."

Nidhi Uttam shared a series of selfies with Divya and wrote, "An amazing actor, beautiful human who used to cheer everyone with her laughter. always helpful & positive. Never knew I will have to write this post for you." Nidhi recalled that Divya and she began their Rishta journey together as Nandini and Gulabo. She added, "God always needs good humans n angels like you. Rest in peace, my friend."

Aarti Singh also posted selfies with Bhatnagar and expressed that the latter's love is in her heart. "Guruji is with you always. REST IN PEACE," wrote Aarti.

Neha Saroopa shared an on-screen and off-screen photo with Divya and wrote that the latter will be missed terribly. "A girl with a golden heart, an amazing actor, and one of the most positive people to be around," she added. More so, Neha went on to thank Divya for all the laughter.

Aalisha Panwar felt that Divya Bhatnagar's death news was "very shocking and hard to believe." She mentioned that the latter was one of the nicest people she knew. "Such a good human being.. it was really too soon," Panwar wrote.

Vindya Tiwary is "totally heartbroken" as she recalled Divya's favourite t-shirt, her food and the deep conversations. Vindya mentioned that Divya's voice is still resonating and that life is really unpredictable.

