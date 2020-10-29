'The Queen's Gambit' Cast: Know Who Starred In This Netflix Miniseries

Netflix dropped yet another miniseries for its users to enjoy. The series is titled The Queen’s Gambit and it premiered on the OTT streaming giant on October 23, 2020. The miniseries is based on a 1983 novel authored by Walter Tevis that goes by the same name. The plot of The Queen’s Gambit revolves around an orphaned girl who is a chess prodigy. She reaches stardom and yet deals with drug and alcohol abuse as well. If one wants to know the cast of The Queen’s Gambit, this article provides all the details of the same.

Here are The Queen’s Gambit cast details

Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon

Anya Taylor-Joy plays the protagonist character of Beth Harmon in the miniseries. She is a chess prodigy who wants to become one of the most renowned chess players in the world. She is also grappling with drug and alcohol addiction. Beth's is one of the most interesting of The Queen's Gambit cast.

Bill Camp as Mr Shaibel

Bill Camp plays the character of Mr Shaibel in the series. He is one who taught Beth how to play chess. He is also the caretaker at the Methuen Home for Girls that gives shelter to orphan girls. Mr Shaiel is one of the most intriguing of The Queen's Gambit cast.

Moses Ingram as Jolene

Moses Ingram plays the character of Jolene who is Beth’s friend at the orphanage. She also suggests Beth which sedatives to consume. She is Beth’s ally who helps her reach her goal.

Marielle Heller as Alma Wheatley

Marielle Heller plays the role of Alma Wheatley in the series. She is shown to be a lonely housewife. She, with her husband Allston, adopt Beth at a young age.

Marcin Dorociński as Vasily Borgov

Marcin Dorociński plays the character of Vasily Borgov in the miniseries. He is a world-class chess player and Beth’s toughest competitor. Beth has waited her whole life to compete against him.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Benny Watt

Thomas Brodie-Sangster plays the character of Benny Watts in the series. He is the best chess player in the US and very arrogant by nature. He is a blunt critique of Beth’s strategies.

Harry Melling as Harry Beltik

Harry Melling in The Queen’s Gambit is playing the character of Harry Beltik. He is one of Beth’s friends and also one of Beth’s opponents in Kentucky. He has always pushed Beth to do better and motivated her.

