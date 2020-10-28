'Blood Of Zeus' Cast: Read To Know Who Lent Voice To This Animated Series Characters

Blood Of Zeus is an animated series based on Greek mythology. Its former title was Gods and Heroes. It released on Netflix on October 27, 2020. The story of Blood Of Zeus revolves around Heron who is a demigod and the son of Zeus. He discovers his identity and realises that his purpose is to protect the world from a demonic army. If one was wondering who has lent their voices to Blood Of Zeus characters, this article provides all the details. Read ahead to know the cast of Blood Of Zeus.

Here are details about Blood of Zeus cast

Derek Phillips as Heron

Derek Phillips has lent his voice to the character of Heron. Heron is the titular character of the series. He learns the truth about his being and immerses himself in fighting against the demonic army. Derek Philips is known for his roles in the series Friday Night Lights, Grimm and Murder In The First.

Jason O'Mara as Zeus

Jason O’Mara has lent his voice to the character of Zeus. Zeus is the God of sky and thunder in Greek mythology. He rules over other Gods as their kings. In the series, he is the father of Heron. Jason O’Mara is known for his roles in In Justice, Life on Mars, Terra Nova, Vegas, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Claudia Christian as Hera

Claudia Christian lent his voice to the character of Hera. She is the wife of Zeus and one of the Twelve Olympians in Greek mythology. She is known for her role in Babylon 5. She also has voiced the characters in the video games Skyrim and Fallout 4.

Elias Toufexis as Seraphim

Elias Toufexis lent his voice for the character of Seraphim. Seraphim is a celestial character heard of in Judaism, Christianity and Islam. He has also lent his voice for various other animated series like Connor’s War, Criminal Minds, Crisis Point and Dead Like Me.

Mamie Gumme as Electra

Mamie Gumme has lent her voice for the character of Electra in the series. Electra is one of the most vengeful characters of Greek Mythology. Mamie Gumme is known for her roles in Side Effects, Cake, and Ricki And The Flash.

Adam Croasdell as Apollo

Actor Adam Coasdell has lent his voice for the character of Apollo. Apollo is one of the Gods who is worshipped in the Roman religion. He is also one of the main characters in Roman and Greek mythology. Adam is known for his roles in Supernatural, The Chase, Holby City and Peak Practice.

Matthew Mercer as Hermes

Voice artist Matthew Mercer has lent his voice to the character of Hermes. Hermes is one of the Gods in Greek religion and mythology. He wears winged sandals and thus, able to fly between the mortal and divine worlds. He has also lent his voice to the animated series Attack on Titan, Fate/Zero, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Kill la Kill.

Image courtesy- @bloodofzeus Instagram

