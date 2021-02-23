Devoleena Bhattacharjee Spends Happy Time With Angel, Shares Pictures

Saath Nibhana Saathiya star Devoleena Bhattacharjee posted an adorable picture with her pet dog Angel on Tuesday. In the picture, she is seen cuddling her furry pet close to her while holding a huge book. The TV star is often seen with her pet even around the sets of her brief role reprisal in Saath Nibhana Saathiya. In the caption, the actor wrote -" Happy timeâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ Outfit- @queenbeedesyn Stylist- @_kanupriya_garg #readingtime #morningroutine #goodvibes #DevoleenaBhattacharjee". Take a look at her post here -

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Instagram

Devoleena's pet dog enjoys quality time with the actress showering him with affection. Last week, Devoleena posted a picture with her dog. She wrote on Instagram, "Jaane kyu dil jaanta hai , tu hai to I will be alright â¤ï¸". Here's another look at her cute furry moments with Angel.

Recently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was caught in a controversy after she replaced a former contestant on a popular reality show. Former contestant Eijaz Khan who was replaced by Devoleena made controversial remarks on her family, to which Devoleena hit back with a video of her mother Anima Bhattacharjee praising the actress for the work she's done in the show. Her mother requested the other participants to not instigate her and play a 'fair game'. Devoleena's video was shared using the caption, 'A mother's msg for her daughter. A mother's pain watching her daughter breaking down. Stay strong Devoleena. we all are with you'.

The video was also shared by actress Rashmi Desai, who praised Devoleena's mother calling her a 'solid, strong woman' while telling Devoleena to not worry. She also wrote that nobody is going to accept the wrong words or misbehaviour when it comes to their family. See her post below:

Credits: Rashmi Desai Instagram

Devoleena Bhattacharjee on the work front

Devoleena is well known with Indian television audiences as Gopi Modi from the hit Star Plus soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya. She essayed the role for five years from 2012-2017 and then returned back in the second season in October 2020. But she later quit the show within a month in November 2020. She has also made a cameo appearance in Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha and also starred in Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto. Devoleena has participated in various reality shows as well like Box Cricket League 2 and Gangs of Filmistaan. For her performance in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Devoleena won the Indian Television Academy Awards for Best Popular Actress in 2013, as well as won the Zee Gold Award for the Most Popular Bahu on Indian television in 2016

