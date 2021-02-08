Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Mother Shares Emotional Message, Encourages Her To Keep Calm

Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has filled in as a proxy for Eijaz Khan in an ongoing reality show. Recently, there was a controversy where her fellow contestant's remarks on her family have hurt her very much. Devoleena had reacted violently to those comments on the show. She took to Instagram to share a video message that her mother Anima Bhattacharjee has recorded for her. In the video, Devoleena's mother is saying kind words to her and also is encouraging her to keep going.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's mother's emotional message

In the video shared by Devoleena, her mother has said that Devoleena is not a rude but rather a calm-minded person. If she has reacted in a violent way, it is because she was instigated by someone. Devoleena's mother also advised her to play her game and enjoy and not let anyone's words affect her. She further explained that Devoleena is a religious person and prays as well. She said that her daughter is not pretending and is not a facade. She encouraged Devoleena to be strong and keep her head in the game. Devoleen'a mother also requested other participants of the show to not infuriate her and that they play their own game. She has also mentioned Arshi, a contestant on the show, and asked her to not instigate her daughter. Devoleena's video was shared using the caption, 'A mother's msg for her daughter. A mother's pain watching her daughter breaking down. Stay strong devoleena. we all are with you'.

This encouraging video was also shared by Rashmi Desai on her Instagram story and has shared her opinions as well. She wrote in the caption that Devoleena a 'solid' woman and told her daughter to not worry. She also wrote that nobody is going to accept the wrong words or misbehaviour when it comes to their family. See her post below:

Devoleena shot to fame post her performance in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya wherein she played the character of Gopi Modi. She also reprised her character for the sequel of the show titled as Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. She also made a cameo appearance in Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha and also started in Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto. Devoleena has participated in various reality shows as well like Box Cricket League 2 and Gangs of Filmistaan. Her performance in Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa has won her several awards as well.

