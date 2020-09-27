Dheeraj Dhoopar's Adorable Photos With Vinny Arora Dhoopar Shell Out Pure Couple Goals

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is known for his on-screen chemistry with co-star Shraddha Arya. However, the actor often shares adorable pictures with his wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar, proving that he's the romance king in real-life too. Take a look at some of Dheeraj Dhoopar's adorable pictures with wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar, that shell out pure couple goals.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's pictures with Vinny Arora Dhoopar

One of Dheeraj Dhoopar's adorable picture with wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar is this one. The actor shared this picture on Valentine’s day calling his wife his 'Valentine forever' (sic). The couple was dressed in casual outfits. Dheeraj Dhoopar was seen in a sleeveless t-shirt while his wife wore a pair of blue shorts and paired it with a black t-shirt.

Another of Dheeraj Dhoopar's photos with his wife is this cute picture. The actor passionately gave a peck on his wife's cheek as they posed for a picture. Vinny Arora Dhoopar was dressed in a cute floral print mini dress while the latter wore an all-black outfit and paired it with orange shoes.

Another of Dheeraj Dhoopar's photos with his wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar is this black and white picture. The Kundali Bhagya actor shared this picture during his days in lockdown. The couple was seen twinning in white outfits as they posed for a candid picture. Along with the picture, Dheeraj Dhoopar wrote that he would always choose Vinny to be locked down with.

Another picture Dheeraj Dhoopar posted with his wife is this one. The actor posed while pretending to ride a scooter with his wife sat behind him and posed for a picture. Dheeraj Dhoopar posted this picture during his days in quarantine and mentioned that he could not wait to go out on a ride again. He also asked his fans if they would like to accompany him for a ride, through the Instagram post.

One of Dheeraj Dhoopar's photos which won the hearts of his fans is this adorable picture of him with his wife. The actor posted this picture on his wife's birthday and called her his 'life', his 'right', his 'wrong' and everything else. Along with sharing some pictures from their impromptu photoshoot, he also shared some cute BTS pictures.

