Ekta Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar And Others Wish Ridhi Dogra On Her Birthday; See Posts

Television actor Ridhi Dogra has created a fundraiser on her birthday this year. On the occasion of Ridhi Dogra's birthday, numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities have shared their wishes and blessings on different platforms. They have also posted candid and throwback photos with the actor through their official social media handles.

So, we have compiled some of Ridhi Dogra’s birthday wishes by celebrities like Ekta Kapoor and Dheeraj Dhoopar that you must check out right away. Read more.

Celebrities' wishes for Ridhi Dogra's birthday

Ridhi Dogra has garnered numerous wishes on her birthday. Many celebrities like Ekta Kapoor, Sanaya Irani, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora Dhoopar, and Krystle D’ Souza, shared their pictures with the actor on this occasion. They took to Instagram and Twitter and wrote a message for Ridhi Dogra on her birthday through their official accounts. Here are are some of them that you must check:

Ekta Kapoor

Producer Ekta Kapoor is quite close to Ridhi Dogra. On her birthday, she took to Twitter and shared a wish through her official handle along with candid photos. Ekta Kapoor also thanked the latter for introducing her to meditation and called her one of the most beautiful souls. Check out her tweet:

Happy happy birthday to the person who introduced me to meditation...which helped me come to peace, with my pieces! 🧘🏻‍♀️ ✌️

One of the most beautiful souls... you’re truly one in a million!

May you get all the happiness, love & success that you desire! @iRidhiDogra pic.twitter.com/NBFwLhwVO1 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) September 22, 2020

Sanaya Irani

Actor Sanaya Irani wrote a message for her friend on Instagram. She took to the photo-sharing platform and dropped a series of pictures with Ridhi Dogra. In the caption accompanying her post, Sanaya Irani recalled all the memorable moments in their friendship. She also expressed gratitude for covering everything from walking, talking, to spiritual chats. See post:

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar shared fun-filled photos featuring Ridhi Dogra on her birthday. He also called her one of his first few friends in Mumbai. Here’s what he wrote:

Vinny Arora Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s wife and actor Vinny Arora Dhoopar also shared a heartfelt post to mark Ridhi Dogra’s birthday. Moreover, she called the actor special in the caption accompanying her social media post. Check out some of the photos that Vinny Arora Dhoopar shared for Ridhi Dogra.

