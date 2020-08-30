Dheeraj Dhoopar With Shraddha Arya Or With Dipika Kakar; Who Shares Better Chemistry?

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most well-known television actors. He has often been paired onscreen with Dipika Kakar and Shraddha Arya. They have been part of shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Kundali Bhagya. Read on to know who shares better onscreen chemistry.

Dheeraj Dhoopar - Shraddha Arya: The fans' beloved #PreeRan

PreeRan is what Kundali Bhagya fans call their adored couple Karan and Preeta, whose love story has been widely popular. The couple's on-screen romance is fun to watch as they share a love-hate relationship.

Preeta and Karan initially had notions of each other that made them dislike the other. Karan thought that Preeta is someone who can just go on talking but isn’t a fun company whereas Preeta found Karan to be someone who is super egoistic. The two have set some high-level couple goals for the followers of the show, who are enjoying the unique bond that the couple shares.

Dheeraj Dhoopar - Dipika Kakar: Sasural Simar Ka's #PreMar

Dheeraj Dhoopar has also shared screen space with Dipika Kakar on the show Sasural Simar ka. The show that was produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms started airing in April 2011 and completed over 2000 episodes before its end in March 2018. The lead couple of the show was played by Dipika Kakar and Dheeraj Dhoopar. The adorable chemistry shared by Simar and Prem on-screen was adored by many viewers as it made headlines everywhere.

More about Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar began his career as a model and has featured in over 100 commercials which include brands like Maruti Suzuki, Parker, Dabur Honey, Samsung Galaxy, and Videocon Mobile. The actor made his television debut with Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg as Ansh, on the sets of which he also met his now-wife, Vinny Arora. He managed to impress critics and viewers with his performance in the series. Dheeraj married Vinny later in November.

Dhoopar has also appeared on various famous shows including Star Plus’s Behenein, Mrs. Tendulkar, Zindagi Kahe – Smile, and Sony TV’s Kuch Toh Log Kahenge but is popularly known for his portrayal of Prem Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka and Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya, for which he received massive critical acclaim and praise from the viewers. He also hosted Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Dance India Dance 7, shortly.

